Daily roundup: Inside Rain & Kim Tae-hee's house with a home gym & wine cellar - and other top stories today

1. A peek inside Rain & Kim Tae-hee's house with a home gym & wine cellar

Korean star Rain and his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee, are known for being protective of their privacy. But the singer recently offered a glimpse of their home... » READ MORE

2. Ng Man Tat was living in Johor Bahru for many years but wanted to return to Hong Kong prior to his death

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/ TVB (official)

The 70-year-old died on Saturday (Feb 27) in a Hong Kong hospital after a battle with liver cancer... » READ MORE

3. Don't 'geh kiang' - never microwave these things

PHOTO: Pexels

Even at a low heat, microwaving fried food such as fries and fried chicken will dehydrate them further and make them really hard to bite into... » READ MORE

4. 'No one was willing to help': Woman who helped collapsed man told off by passers-by for being nosy

PHOTO: Facebook/Lily Ng

A motionless body laid sprawled across the bus stop, but no one paid any heed to him. It wasn't until Lily Ng came across the unconscious man was help finally administered... » READ MORE

