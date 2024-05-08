Daily roundup: Installation for ERP 2.0 'complex', to take longer due to more options, says Chee Hong Tat — and other top stories today

1. Installation for ERP 2.0 'complex', to take longer due to more options: Chee Hong Tat

The installation process for ERP 2.0 on-board units (OBUs) has become more complex due to the more options being available to drivers, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat explained in Parliament on Wednesday (May 8).

"By providing more choices, the process becomes more complex, and the workshops will require more time to complete the installation," he said.

"However, we think the trade-off is necessary, to allow vehicle owners to have the flexibility to customise their preferred options, and not have a 'one-size fits all' approach." » READ MORE

2. 'They can stare all they want': Poly graduate with rare bone condition sets sights on law degree

At 16, Raphaella Gautama found herself having to deal with unwanted stares in public after being confined to a wheelchair due to a rare bone condition.

That was in 2020, and the public scrutiny still persists today.

"You don't really see too many young people in wheelchairs," the 20-year-old told AsiaOne... » READ MORE

3. Kim Soo-hyun recreates Queen of Tears aegyo scene, Song-Song couple meet 5 years after divorce: Highlights from Baeksang Art Awards 2024

The 60th Baeksang Art Awards was held yesterday (May 7) in Seoul to much fanfare and iconic moments.

Held at the Coex Convention and Exhibition Centre and hosted by South Korean comedian-host Shin Dong-yup, singer-actress Bae Suzy and actor Park Bo-gum, the show was livestreamed worldwide to fans.

Here are five highlights from the award show...» READ MORE

4. 'You walking in the garden ah?' Driver accuses cyclist of road hogging and name calling

It's nice to slow down and smell the roses on a leisurely bike ride - but perhaps only if you're along a park connector.

Do that on the road and you could be accused of hogging the road.

One driver claimed a cyclist was going too slowly and ended up getting into an argument with him, according to a video uploaded to the SgfollowsAll Instagram page on Tuesday (May 7)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com