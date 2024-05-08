Kim Soo-hyun recreates Queen of Tears aegyo scene, Song-Song couple meet 5 years after divorce: Highlights from Baeksang Art Awards 2024

The 60th Baeksang Art Awards was held yesterday (May 7) in Seoul to much fanfare and iconic moments.

Held at the Coex Convention and Exhibition Centre and hosted by South Korean comedian-host Shin Dong-yup, singer-actress Bae Suzy and actor Park Bo-gum, the show was livestreamed worldwide to fans.

Here are five highlights from the award show.

Kim Soo-hyun recreates Queen of Tears aegyo scene

Actor Kim Soo-hyun had an awkward but cute moment at the awards yesterday evening when he was called by Dong-yup to do a cute expression promptly after returning to his seat from the toilet.

The 36-year-old, who was nominated for Best Actor — Television for his performance as lawyer Baek Hyun-woo in recently concluded hit drama series Queen of Tears, looked shocked when he was cued.

After a moment, he recreated Hyun-woo's cute and iconic drunken scene in the drama, which fans applauded and cheered for, before thanking Dong-yup with a shy expression.

While Soo-hyun did not win in that category in the end, he bagged the fan-voted Prizm Popularity Award (Male) with 5.6 million votes.

Lee Do-hyun attends in military uniform and thanks actress girlfriend

Lee Do-hyun's appearance at the award ceremony came as a surprise to fans as he is currently fulfilling his military service in the Republic of Korea Air Force military band.

The 29-year-old won Best New Actor — Films for his performance as shaman Yoon Bong-gil in mystery-horror film Exhuma and saluted to the audience after receiving his award.

In his winning speech, besides thanking the directors and actors in Exhuma, he also expressed his appreciation for his parents, younger brother and dog, and thanked his girlfriend, actress Lim Ji-yeon, as the audience cheered.

Do-hyun and Ji-yeon, 33, met on the set of thriller-revenge drama The Glory and confirmed their relationship in April 2023.

He added: "When the 70th Baeksang Art Awards is held, I will be 40 years old. I hope to challenge for the Best Actor award by then."

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo at same event 5 years after divorce

When Song Hye-kyo, 42, was announced as one of the award presenters yesterday afternoon, netizens and fans of the Song-Song couple were hyped with one question in mind — Would they meet and interact face-to-face?

After all, when Joong-ki and Hye-kyo, who met while working together in drama series Descendant of the Sun (2016), announced in July 2017 that they were getting married, fans worldwide thought that it was a dream come true, but they divorced in June 2019.

Joong-ki, 38, married former actress Katy Louise Saunders, 39, in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son, together in the same year.

As it turned out, Joong-ki, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Film for his performance in Hopeless, and Hye-kyo, who presented Best Actor — Television, did not interact during the awards ceremony.

Moving actor Lee Jung-ha dedicates Best New Actor award to late brother-in-law

Actor Lee Jung-ha, best known for his performance as high school student Kim Bong-seok in supernatural action drama series Moving (2023), was awarded Best New Actor — Drama at the awards.

In his winning speech, besides thanking the director and actors of the drama, the 26-year-old also dedicated the award to his brother-in-law, who reportedly died in April.

He expressed: "Not long ago, due to an accident, my brother-in-law died, leaving his pregnant wife behind. Because it's his birthday tomorrow, this award is dedicated to him. I hope that by also dedicating this award to my older sister, who is having a hard time, she will gain strength."

Kim Go-eun teased by comedian Lee Soo-ji for role in Exhuma

Actress Kim Go-eun had a good laugh when comedian Lee Soo-ji recreated her iconic ritual scene in Exhuma during the show.

Standing from her seat, Soo-ji danced her way to where the 32-year-old actress was sitting, but not before offering a rose to Do-hyun, who sat in the same row as Go-eun.

Soo-ji then removed her jacket in front of Go-eun, revealing some words written in black ink on her back, which read: "Go-eun, let's go for a meal together and I will explain it all to you."

In Exhuma, Go-eun and Do-hyun play shamans Lee Hwa-rim and Bong-gil, who are enlisted by a wealthy Korean-American family to identify their newborn son's mysterious illness. To ward off evil, Hwa-rim and Bong-gil had Chinese characters drawn on their skin.

Go-eun won the Best Actress — Film award for Exhuma yesterday.

In the drama category, the biggest winner is the drama series Moving. Besides Jung-ha who received Best New Actor, the series also won the Grand Prize and Best Screenplay.

Historical romance drama My Dearest won Best Drama with their leading actor Namgoong Min winning Best Actor. The Best Actress award went to Lee Ha-nee (also known as Honey Lee) for her performance in the period romcom Knight Flower.

Ahn Jae-hong and Yeom Hye-ran received Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively for their performances in the thriller series Mask Girl.

Under the film category, the Grand Prize and Best Film went to historical action film 12.12: The Day, with leading actor Hwang Jung-min bagging Best Actor.

The Best Supporting Actor award went to Kim Jong-soo for the action crime film Smugglers, while the Best Supporting Actress award was given to Lee Sang-hee for drama film My Name is Loh Kiwan.

Moving is available for streaming on Disney+, Queen of Tears, Mask Girl and My Name is Loh Kiwan on Netflix, and Smugglers on Viu.

