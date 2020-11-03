Daily roundup: Internet amused by ghostly visuals on Singtel ad - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. '5G can bring back your dead grandmother?': Internet amused by ghostly visuals on Singtel ad

Now that 5G is becoming mainstream thanks to the new iPhone 12 lineup, the possibility of a huge technological leap forward is just around the corner. 5G connectivity cannot, however, bring back dead relatives... » READ MORE

2. 'No one is coming forward to reassure': Thousands paid, but no update on mattress purchases, say Robinsons customers

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

They dropped some serious cash on luxury mattresses. But for some Robinsons customers, their quest for a good night's sleep has turned into a nightmare... » READ MORE

3. $500 for each household with unemployed members

PHOTO: Community Development Councils and The Ngee Ann Kongsi

A $4 million fund has been set up to help Singaporean households that have family members who are unemployed amid the pandemic... » READ MORE

4. South Korean comedian Park Ji-sun and her mother found dead at home

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

According to news reports, Ji-sun's father called the police when he could not contact them both on their phones. When he entered the house with the police, the pair was reportedly already dead... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com