Daily roundup: Iswaran maintains innocence, says it's 'right thing to do' to resign as minister — and other top stories today

1. 'I'll now focus on clearing my name': Iswaran maintains innocence, says it's 'right thing to do' to resign as minister

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran has said on Thursday (Jan 18) that he will now focus on clearing his name, amid a string of alleged offences including corruption and obtaining valuables as a public servant... » READ MORE

2. 'I watched from the rear-view mirror in horror': Driver blasts man for sticking baby out of car window at traffic light

It may be common to see dogs sticking their heads out of car windows, but a baby?

A driver was horrified upon witnessing a man in a car behind stick a baby out of the window at a traffic light junction... » READ MORE

3. Jeanette Aw opens patisserie pop-ups in Japan, feels 'a little emotional' seeing desserts sold out

It's been two years in the making, and local actress and patissier Jeanette Aw has finally opened her first pop-up in Nagoya, Japan... » READ MORE

4. Don't eat that cake: Takashimaya looking for customer who bought sample at bakery

A Japanese bakery at Takashimaya Department Store in Orchard found out that you cannot have your cake and eat it too, when it accidentally sold a cake sample on Sunday (Jan 14)... » READ MORE

