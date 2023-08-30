Daily roundup: Jay Park, Running Man's Kim Jong-kook and other Korean celebrities spotted at Singapore's UFC Fight Night — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jay Park, Running Man's Kim Jong-kook, Got7's Yugyeom and other Korean celebrities spotted at Singapore's UFC Fight Night

It must have been a star-studded night at the UFC Fight Night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Saturday (Aug 26).

Besides catching all the action as South Korean mixed martial artist (MMA) Chan Sung-jung, also known as The Korean Zombie, took on American Max Holloway, audiences also spotted a few South Korean celebrities sitting in the arena... » READ MORE

2. 'You don't feel the strictness': Russian YouTuber Max Chernov hits back against Singapore's reputation as 'fine' country

YouTuber Max Chernov frequently interviews expats about their lives in Singapore — from an Austrian-born 90-year-old who has lived here since 1961, to a young Russian man doing national service shortly after moving here.

This time it's Max himself who's in the hot seat, discussing his experience since he moved here in October 2018... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm alright': Ng Kok Song apologises to supporters day after Clementi heckling incident

Last night (Aug 29), presidential candidate Ng Kok Song experienced something of a scare.

During his walkabout in Clementi Central, a member of the public hurled vulgarities at him and his team before shouting Tan Kin Lian's name while leaving the area... » READ MORE

4. 'New level of spicy': German woman explores heartland attractions in Singapore, gets first taste of laksa

Mention Singapore to any tourist and the first things to pop into their mind will undoubtedly be the typical attractions Gardens by the Bay, the Merlion or Marina Bay Sands.

So it's refreshing whenever a traveller decides to take the road less travelled when visiting our little red dot... » READ MORE

