Daily roundup: Jogger suffers brain injury after being hit by e-bicycle on footpath - and other top stories today
Joven Heng Gin How pleaded guilty on March 19, 2019, to injuring Mr Chua Kok Soon by riding the power-assisted bicycle in a rash manner on June 9 last year.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
AsiaOne
Mar 20, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Jogger suffers brain injury after being hit by power-assisted bicycle doing 40kmh on footpath​

The court heard that Heng had met a friend earlier that day who wanted to sell the bike. Heng asked if he could take it for a spin and the friend agreed... » READ MORE

2. Singapore Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin unexpectedly dragged into MP's squabble in Malaysia's Parliament​


Photo: Facebook/Singapore High Commission in KL and Consulate-General in JB

Mr Tan and his delegation are in Kuala Lumpur on a three-day visit to meet Malaysian leaders, and stepped into the hall of the Malaysian Parliament to observe an ongoing session... » READ MORE

3. Gardens by the Bay murder: Woman's body remained in front seat hours after she was killed​


Photo: Facebook and Lianhe Zaobao

The man left the woman's body in the passenger seat till the next morning while the car was parked somewhere inside a Yishun condominium... » READ MORE

4. Man throws wife from 4th floor of Taoyuan airport after argument​


Photo: Screengrab/YouTube

It's common for couples to have the occasional squabble, but a quarrel between a 32-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife landed both of them in hospital... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup Personal mobility devices Tan Chuan-Jin Murder/Manslaughter Taiwan
