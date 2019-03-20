Daily roundup: Jogger suffers brain injury after being hit by e-bicycle on footpath - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Jogger suffers brain injury after being hit by power-assisted bicycle doing 40kmh on footpath
The court heard that Heng had met a friend earlier that day who wanted to sell the bike. Heng asked if he could take it for a spin and the friend agreed... » READ MORE
2. Singapore Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin unexpectedly dragged into MP's squabble in Malaysia's Parliament
Mr Tan and his delegation are in Kuala Lumpur on a three-day visit to meet Malaysian leaders, and stepped into the hall of the Malaysian Parliament to observe an ongoing session... » READ MORE
3. Gardens by the Bay murder: Woman's body remained in front seat hours after she was killed
The man left the woman's body in the passenger seat till the next morning while the car was parked somewhere inside a Yishun condominium... » READ MORE
4. Man throws wife from 4th floor of Taoyuan airport after argument
It's common for couples to have the occasional squabble, but a quarrel between a 32-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife landed both of them in hospital... » READ MORE