Daily roundup: Josie Ho discusses husband's near-fatal health battle — and other top stories today

1. 'Doctors said they'd done everything and it was up to him to live': Josie Ho on husband's near-fatal health battle

When Hong Kong actor-musician Conroy Chan helped his elderly parents move the furniture in their Australia home last year, he ended up with a burst aorta and on the verge of death... » READ MORE

2. PE2023: Tan Kin Lian 'disappointed' George Goh didn't qualify, wishes him 'all the best'

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has wished entrepreneur George Goh "all the best in his future endeavours".

The 75-year-old received the certificate of eligibility on Friday (Aug 18), along with former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former GIC Chief Investment Officer Ng Kok Song... » READ MORE

3. Landlord locks expat out over rent dispute, pet cats trapped in condo for 4 days

For most pet owners, reuniting with their pets after a long trip away may be the best feeling ever.

But the reunion between a German expat and his pet cats was marred when his landlord reportedly locked him out of his apartment, trapping his pet cats with no food and water for four days... » READ MORE

4. Balik 'kampung': Tenant gives tour of homely $36m GCB in Singapore, features chickens and a vegetable garden

With around 2,800 Good Class Bungalows (GCBs) in Singapore, it is not often that one gets a tour of the space, much less grasp what it feels like to live in a house costing upwards of $30 million... » READ MORE

