Daily roundup: Judge Choo Han Teck to retire from judicial service after 3 decades — and other top stories today

1. Judge Choo Han Teck to retire from judicial service after 3 decades

Justice Choo Han Teck will be stepping down from his role as judge of the Supreme Court on Feb 20 after three decades in the public service.

He has presided over a diverse range of cases with significant contributions to the development of Singapore's jurisprudence in criminal law, revenue law, employment law and the law of tort, said the Singapore Courts in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 13)... » READ MORE

2. Dennis Chew enrols in SUSS Chinese Studies course: 'Bitter first, sweetness comes later'

Dennis Chew will commence his undergraduate studies tonight (Jan 12) at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

The 52-year-old local DJ-actor told AsiaOne in an interview today that he enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Studies course under the university's School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences as a part-time student... » READ MORE

3. Circle Line tunnel works: Jeffrey Siow urges commuters to use alternative routes or shuttle buses

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has urged Circle Line commuters to consider taking other train lines or weekday shuttle bus services to get to their destination, as planned tunnel works on the line begin this Saturday (Jan 17) for three months.

While trains will continue to service the Circle Line, commuters at Paya Lebar, Dakota and Mountbatten stations may face longer journeys of up to 30 minutes more during weekday peak hours, he noted...» READ MORE

4. First come, first fed: Park Bench Deli sells out quickly at Dempsey pop-up

Park Bench Deli, known for its big and messy American deli-style sandwiches, has returned after three years.

The sandwich shop and Rosita's Deluxe — its burger concept — is holding a pop-up for three months at The Pantry in Dempsey, which began on Jan 10...» READ MORE

