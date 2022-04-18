Daily roundup: Jurong desalination plant producing up to 30m gallons of water daily can be operated by just 2 people — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jurong desalination plant producing up to 30m gallons of water daily can be operated by just 2 people

Opened in 2013, the complex supplies electricity to the national grid as well as steam, industrial and demineralised water, and wastewater treatment services to customers on Jurong Island... » READ MORE

2. Woman in ICU after being hit by 'flying wheel chock' while waiting for bus at Jalan Boon Lay

PHOTO: Screengrab from Shin Min Daily News

She was waiting for the bus to go home from work, but the next moment, the 34-year-old laid injured and unconscious on the ground... » READ MORE

3. 'Be happy, Mummy': Benjamin Tan's mum dies, almost 2 years after falling into coma

PHOTO: Instagram/Benjamin Tan

Local actor Benjamin Tan's mother has died, close to two years after the 53-year-old first slipped into a coma... » READ MORE

4. 300-year-old description of an aurora, or northern lights, found in ancient Chinese texts

PHOTO: Reuters

A team of scientists said an ancient Chinese text describes the oldest known record of what we would call an aurora borealis, or “the northern lights”... » READ MORE

