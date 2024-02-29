Daily roundup: Kang Ki-young finds lawyer role easier in Queen of Divorce than Extraordinary Attorney Woo - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kang Ki-young finds lawyer role easier in Queen of Divorce than Extraordinary Attorney Woo

It seems that playing a dashing lawyer really suits South Korean actor Kang Ki-young.



After acting as senior attorney and mentor Jung Myung-seok in 2022's Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the 40-year-old is back in K-drama Queen of Divorce as former prosecutor-turned-divorce lawyer Dong Ki-joon... » READ MORE

2. Eight F-35A fighter jets on RSAF's radar amid defence budget increase to $20b

The Ministry of Defence's (Mindef) projected expenditure of around $20.2 billion this financial year represents a 2.5 per cent increase from 2023... » READ MORE

3. Free Milo, limited-edition cakes and singalongs: Taylor Swift-themed events and promotions to check out during The Eras Tour

The air in Singapore is abuzz with excitement as Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour is just a few sleeps away.

In fact, just yesterday, Miss Americana touched down at Seletar Airport in a private jet at 5.05pm... » READ MORE

4. 'This kind of friendship is very gratifying': Lina Ng, Carole Lin and Joy Yak celebrate 30 years of sisterhood

True friendships withstand the test of time and continue even after they have not seen each other for a long time.

For Lina Ng, Carole Lin and Joy Yak, their decades-long friendship is one to be envied as there was a period of 10 years where they didn't contact each other... » READ MORE

