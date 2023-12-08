Daily roundup: KFC Spain launches limited-edition perfume in a drumstick-shaped bottle — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Savour the scent: KFC Spain launches limited-edition perfume in a drumstick-shaped bottle

KFC Spain is truly pulling out all the stops this festive season.

Best believe, its new limited-edition merchandise release will tantalise your olfactory senses... » READ MORE

2. Wan He Lou to close after 10 years, has 50% off second lobster promo for 'one last feast'

After a decade of serving diners their well-loved lobster porridge, Wan He Lou will be shuttering its doors for good.

The Chinese restaurant, which is situated at Jalan Besar, announced the news on their social media platforms on Dec 1... » READ MORE

3. Motorists blast driver whose car blocked traffic at Circular Road for 30 minutes

Drivers, watch where you park your car.

One driver recently incurred the wrath of other motorists as his car blocked traffic along Circular Road on Thursday (Dec 7) afternoon... » READ MORE

4. Man found dead in Sengkang flat after neighbour alerted police about pungent smell

Concerned about the stench emanating from her neighbour's flat, a Sengkang resident called the police.

When police officers arrived at the unit at Block 443B Fernvale Road on Wednesday (Dec 6) morning, they discovered that a 53-year-old man had died alone in his home...» READ MORE

