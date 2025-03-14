Daily roundup: Kim Soo-hyun admits to dating late Kim Sae-ron, refutes allegations she was underaged — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kim Soo-hyun admits to dating late Kim Sae-ron, refutes allegations she was underaged

After denying their relationship several times, South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun has finally admitted he dated late actress Kim Sae-ron but denied she was underaged at the time.

His talent management agency Gold Medalist issued a statement today (March 14): "Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019 to autumn of 2020." » READ MORE

2. 'Deliberately confrontational': Shanmugam calls out activists for disrupting PAP's meet-the-people sessions

A group of people have been going to different People's Action Party (PAP) Meet-the-People Sessions to be "deliberately confrontational, create incidents, try and provoke," said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (March 13)... » READ MORE

3. Medallions and bookmarks representing historic districts among SG60 collection by Singapore Mint

As Singapore marks its 60th year of independence, the Singapore Mint is introducing a commemorative collection that takes a look back at and celebrates Singapore's heritage and history.

The collection will be released in phases throughout the year starting March and features celebratory themes and iconic symbols, announced the Singapore Mint on Thursday (March 13)... » READ MORE

4. Mediation by senior establishment figures led to CDL truce, sources say

Trusted family friends and senior establishment figures in Singapore intervened and mediated a truce which put a halt to an acrimonious boardroom fight between billionaire Kwek Leng Beng and his son Sherman Kwek, according to sources who spoke to The Straits Times... » READ MORE

