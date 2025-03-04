Daily roundup: Kodi Smit-McPhee left blind in one eye after ignoring symptom — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kodi Smit-McPhee left blind in one eye after ignoring symptom

Kodi Smit-McPhee has been left blind in one eye after he developed a cataract and was too busy to see a doctor

The 28-year-old actor has revealed he developed a condition called ankylosing spondylitis...» READ MORE

2. Woman, 82, found dead in Bukit Batok flat after friends failed to reach her for 5 days

An 82-year-old woman was discovered dead in her flat on Sunday (Mar 2) after not responding to her friends' calls for five days.

The elderly woman was then living alone in her flat at Block 171, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8... » READ MORE

3. Montfort Sec viral video: 3 students including alleged victim to be punished for classroom fight

Three Montfort Secondary School students involved in a recent viral video share some responsibility for the incident and will be punished, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday (March 3)...» READ MORE

4. Bought at $550k, sold at $2.1m: EC units resold for $1m profit double

The number of executive condominium (EC) units resold for at least $1 million in gross profit more than doubled to 38 in 2024, from 15 in 2023, according to PLB Research data... » READ MORE

