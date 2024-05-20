Daily roundup: Ku Hye-sun reveals she lived in her car while in university — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I squandered a lot of my wealth': Ku Hye-sun reveals she lived in her car while in university

South Korean actress Ku Hye-sun graduated from Sungkyunkwan University last year, and recently revealed how she lived in her car at times when she was a student.

"I squandered a lot of my wealth. After some bad things happened to me, my family has become a lot closer," shared the 39-year-old on a recent episode of the variety show Real or Reel... » READ MORE

2. 'Car policy made our son cry': Preschooler tearfully bids family car goodbye after COE expires

We all have something we feel sentimental towards, and it's no different for this four-year-old.

TikTok user Melissa Low took to social media last Friday (May 10) to share a 53-second video capturing a bittersweet moment between her son Joshua and the family's car, which was about to be scrapped... » READ MORE

3. 'Haven't even smelled JB customs after 2 hours': Travellers stuck in up to 3-hour queues at checkpoint after enhanced security

For over two hours, the only thing this driver might have smelled was probably the petrol fumes from the other vehicles waiting in line.

Driver Aaron Ng, who was stuck in heavy traffic heading back to Singapore from Johor Bahru (JB) last Sunday (May 19), shared on Facebook that his queue was taking longer than "165 minutes"... » READ MORE

4. Korean-American YouTuber Jenn Im announces split from husband after 6 years of marriage

Those who have grown up watching Korean-American YouTuber Jennifer Dohee Im, better known as Jenn Im, would have witnessed her getting married to Ben Jolliffe back in 2017.

But in recent months, there have been rumours that the couple have split... » READ MORE

