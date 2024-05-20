'Haven't even smelled JB customs after 2 hours': Travellers stuck in up to 3-hour queues at checkpoint after enhanced security

For over two hours, the only thing this driver might have smelled was probably the petrol fumes from the other vehicles waiting in line.

Driver Aaron Ng, who was stuck in heavy traffic heading back to Singapore from Johor Bahru (JB) last Sunday (May 19), shared on Facebook that his queue was taking longer than "165 minutes".

"Haven't even smelled JB customs after two hours," he commented on a Facebook post about the congestion.

Motorists who were entering Singapore from JB over the weekend had to wait close to three hours following a step-up in security measures at Singapore's two land checkpoints, 8world reported on Sunday (May 19).

This is due to last Friday's attack at a police station on the outskirts of JB that led to two officers being killed and another injured. The lone attacker was later shot dead at the scene.

In a Facebook post last Saturday night, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) alerted travellers to the enhanced security measures.

"In view of the heightened threat situation, ICA had earlier today stepped up security measures, including at our checkpoints. These measures include increased patrols and enhanced checks on travellers and conveyances," the statement read.

"Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to enhanced checks, and factor in additional time needed for immigration clearance."

As of 2pm on Sunday, the delays expected when entering Singapore reached two hours and 40 minutes, 8world reported.

In screengrabs shared on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, snaking queues were also seen later in the day — at 6.50pm, 10.10pm and 10.50pm — which resulted in delays as long as two hours and 50 minutes.

Some netizens advised travellers to try to enter after midnight to dodge queues, but it appeared that the queues had yet to subside.

Showing a screenshot of his Google Maps phone app, user Nick Ng pointed out long lines even at 1.40am on Monday.

Continuous heavy traffic expected: ICA

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, ICA informed motorists of heavy arrival traffic at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints due to enhanced security checks: "Delays and longer time for immigration clearance are expected."

In another post at 12.50pm, it said that heavy arrival traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint had subsided.

A press release by the authority also warned of heavy traffic in the upcoming days due to the Vesak Day holiday on Wednesday and the June school holidays, which start on Saturday.

"ICA expects very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the entire holiday period from Tuesday, May 21 to Sunday, June 2," the release stated.

ALSO READ: 'It can save a lot of time': Frequent Causeway travellers want Singapore's QR code system at Johor checkpoints

khooyihang@asiaone.com