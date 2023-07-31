Daily roundup: Law Society wants lawyer MP Christopher de Souza suspended 4 years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Law Society wants lawyer MP Christopher de Souza suspended 4 years

The Law Society on Monday (July 31) asked for lawyer and People's Action Party MP Christopher de Souza to be suspended for four years over a charge of professional misconduct.

De Souza, who is the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, was facing the Court of Three Judges in a hearing... READ MORE

2. 'Some artistes have an old way of thinking': Quan Yi Fong on being rejected when inviting local guests to Hear U Out

It's the age of social media where celebrities post about their lives publicly, but some are still hesitant when it comes to airing their thoughts on talk shows.

Local veteran host Quan Yi Fong spoke to Lianhe Zaobao recently about the upcoming Season 4 of her talk show Hear U Out... READ MORE

3. How many stars? Shopper spots mistake in FairPrice's National Day shirt

With National Day coming, Singapore is turning red and white with all the merchandising.

But a shopper believes he has spotted a mistake in one design of the National Day T-shirts being sold at a major retailer now... READ MORE

4. EatAlley Singapore: New Malaysian food court with Kuala Lumpur's best eats at Orchard Gateway

In the highest spirit of cross-border collaboration comes EatAlley, a new dining destination in the heart of Orchard Road that'll hit all the right spots for those who love the street food of Kuala Lumpur.

The fruit of founder Sebastian Low's labours... READ MORE

