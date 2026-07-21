Daily roundup: Local actress Angel Lim, chef Lennard Yeong and Japanese actor Kouhei Matsushita become parents — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. New arrivals: Local actress Angel Lim, chef Lennard Yeong and Japanese actor Kouhei Matsushita become parents

Several celebrities have recently become parents and shared the good news with family, friends and fans via social media... » READ MORE

2. Patrick Tse reportedly cremated, former daughter-in-law Cecilia Cheung, Jackie Chan, Stephen Chow pay tribute

Patrick Tse is said to have been cremated yesterday (July 20).

The veteran Hong Kong actor-filmmaker, affectionately known as Sei Gor (fourth brother), reportedly died of pneumonia at age 89 on July 16 in the hospital, according to a report by ST Headline today... » READ MORE

3. Stranger lauded for making 3 trips to return lost wallet, turns down reward: 'Truly heartening'

A stranger has been praised for his dedication after making three trips to a HDB flat to return a lost wallet, finally handing it over to its owner on Saturday (July 18)... » READ MORE

4. Owner of Ah Hock Fried Hokkien Noodles at Chomp Chomp Food Centre dies aged 79

After decades of whipping up Hokkien mee at Chomp Chomp Food Centre, the owner of Ah Hock Hokkien Noodles has died aged 79... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com