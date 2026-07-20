New arrivals: Local actress Angel Lim, chef Lennard Yeong and Japanese actor Kouhei Matsushita become parents

Several celebrities have recently become parents and shared the good news with family, friends and fans via social media.

Angel Lim

Angel Lim, 29, has welcomed a baby boy.

The local actress announced this in an Instagram post yesterday (July 19), writing: "From this day on, I will no long feel your gentle fetal movement; instead, I will have your warmth right by my side."

She also posted a photo of her cradling the infant on a hospital bed.

During Chinese New Year, Angel, who is managed by NoonTalk Media and known for her works including local movie The Chosen One (2024), revealed that she was expecting her first child with her non-celebrity husband after a year of marriage.

Following the birth of her son, many local celebrities congratulated Angel, including NoonTalk CEO Dasmond Koh, fellow actors Xubin, Kimberly Chia, Ann Kok, Chen Xiuhuan, Yeo Yann Yann, as well as singer-songwriter Hong Junyang.

Lennard Yeong

Chef Lennard Yeong, known for being a Masterchef Asia finalist in 2015, shared he has become a father in an Instagram post yesterday (July 19).

In the video, the 38-year-old engineer-turned-chef is seen holding his newborn daughter Maia Louise Yeong.

In March, Lennard and his lawyer wife Ann Louise Chia announced they were expecting their first child.

He said in his latest post: "I just wanted to say that the concept of having a kid is still so crazy to me." According to Lennard, his wife was in labour for 24 hours before giving birth to Maia.

"I will say without hesitation, that she is easily the best thing that has ever happened to me and to us. Welcome to the world, Maia," Lennard wrote.

Kouhei Matsushita

Kouhei Matsushita announced the arrival of his baby in a post on Instagram today (July 20).

The 39-year-old Japanese actor, known for his performance in dramas including After School Doctor (2024) and The Brothers Karamazov (2013), wrote: "In the height of summer, I hope you are all in good health.

"We are pleased to announce the birth of our first child. We will work together as a family to ensure our child has a life filled with kindness and smiles. We would appreciate your continued warm support."

This comes after Kouhei announced his marriage in July 2025, to the surprise of his fans.

He tied the knot with his non-celebrity partner and wrote in an Instagram post then: "Although I am still inexperienced, I intend to continue to work hard as an artiste, never forgetting my gratitude to my fans, co-workers, friends, and family who support my on a daily basis.

"Thank you for your continued support."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com