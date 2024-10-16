Daily roundup: Low visibility from dust clouds likely caused Exercise Wallaby vehicle collision, says Ng Eng Hen — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Low visibility from dust clouds likely caused Exercise Wallaby vehicle collision, says Ng Eng Hen

The collision between the two Hunter armoured vehicles during Exercise Wallaby was likely caused by low visibility from the dust clouds that formed during the movement of the vehicles... » READ MORE

2. 'This will be the last one': Teck Hin Fishball Noodle reopens in Ang Mo Kio after relocating 4 times

Popular handmade fishball noodle stall Teck Hin Fishball Noodle has found a new home at Block 159 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and opens today (Oct 16)... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm really like Marie Kondo': Hazelle Teo believes in decluttering for clear state of mind

When it comes to decluttering, local DJ-host Hazelle Teo believes in the art of sparking joy... » READ MORE

4. Couple behind livestreaming retailer fined over $800k for evading GST

A Singaporean couple running a livestreaming business selling branded goods from overseas underdeclared product values, evading over $90,000 in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and $4,000 in freight charges... » READ MORE

