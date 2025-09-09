Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lyrics in Jay Chou's song used in sexual harassment awareness class in Taiwan university

Most students expect orientation talks and administrative briefings on their first day of school, not Jay Chou's love songs — but that's exactly what greeted students walking into a lecture on sexual harassment... » READ MORE

2. 'I've felt guilty for 22 years': Tiffany Chen reveals contents of Leslie Cheung's phone call hour before his death

The death of a loved one is often not easy to talk about, and some keep it buried in their hearts for a long time... » READ MORE

3. Sorry, not sorry: Lau Pa Sat is iconic enough for a first date

What is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore's built heritage... » READ MORE

4. Stargazers, take note: Rare triple supermoons to light up the night sky this year

If you missed the blood moon that took place on Monday (Sept 8), fret not — there are three supermoons lined up at the end of the year to feast your eyes on... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com