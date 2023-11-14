Daily roundup: Maid jailed for stealing about $90k from 95-year-old who entrusted her with ATM card — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Maid stole about $90k from 95-year-old after he entrusted her with ATM card, gets jail

Saddled by hefty debts back home, an Indonesian maid used a bank card belonging to her employer's elderly father to make 89 unauthorised withdrawals totalling $88,600 from January to July 2023.

Eka Yuniarsih, 32, then remitted a portion of her ill-gotten gains to her creditors in Indonesia... » READ MORE

2. Singapore Airlines flight attendant arrested in Japan for alleged shoplifting, biting man's arm

A Singaporean flight attendant was arrested in Japan on Nov 6 for allegedly shoplifting goods worth just over 10,000 yen (S$90) and biting a man in a shopping mall.

Bai Peixuan, 33, is suspected to have stolen items worth 10,538 yen at around 11am on Nov 6 from a shop in Narita, Chiba prefecture, according to a local police station... » READ MORE

3. Stella Ng marries boyfriend of 3 years, reveals she had 2 regrets on wedding day

Former Singapore pop star Stella Ng recently got hitched to her boyfriend of three years.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Nov 12) to share some photos from her wedding ceremony, which took place at a restaurant at Dempsey Hill... » READ MORE

4. Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff Original hawker gets into fight with elderly man suspected of secretly filming his stall

Suspecting that an elderly man was secretly taking photos and videos of his stall, a confrontation between a curry puff hawker and the stranger escalated into a scuffle.

The elderly man was left with a bloodied arm after the commotion which occurred at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre at 11.05am on Sunday (Nov 12), reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com