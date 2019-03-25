Daily roundup: Maids beaten with hammer, slept with dog, starved - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Beaten with hammer, slept with dog, starved: Worst domestic worker abuse cases of Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong
A Singaporean couple who force-fed their domestic worker with a funnel, ordered her to eat her own vomit and threatened to hire an assassin to kill her family if she reported them were jailed on Monday...
2. 'Caught on video: Man throws McGriddles off a HDB block to prove its 'toughness'
Sinking his teeth into his breakfast on Saturday (March 23) morning, a McDonald's customer in Singapore got an unpleasant surprise...
3. Fake Garuda Indonesia pilot arrested at Soekarno-Hatta airport
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Police arrested a man posing as a pilot for national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia at the airport's Terminal 3 in Tangerang, Banten, on Friday...
4. Singapore heiress Kim Lim recounts strange phone conversation with Seungri, says she is not involved in scandals
Last Saturday, Ms Lim wrote on Instagram to distance herself from the K-pop scandals that have seen four artists retire from show business...