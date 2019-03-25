Caught on video: Man throws McGriddles off a HDB block to prove its 'toughness'

Sinking his teeth into his breakfast on Saturday (March 23) morning, a McDonald's customer in Singapore got an unpleasant surprise.

Instead of a fluffy, savoury-sweet McGriddles, he was served what he dubbed "Sausage McRock with Egg".

In a series of video clips, Facebook user Edwin Edl documented his attempts to cut through the unyielding sandwich.

He started out with two forks -- plastic and metal -- that both gave way. He then took a screwdriver to the McGriddles before he hacked at it with a chopper.

But the sandwich appeared unaffected by the beating it took.

Edwin later took the 'challenge' to the next level -- running it over with a car and throwing it from a block of flats.

A potential case of high-rise littering aside, we're astounded by the lengths he took to show how 'tough' his breakfast was to the fast food giant.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has been shared over 1,600 times with comments from users who were mostly tickled by Edwin's experience.

If you're wondering whether the sandwich received 'special treatment' before the video clips were filmed, he wrote: "I did not put it into the freezer or do anything to it. It came the way it is."

Just last month, McGriddles returned to Singapore's menu with much fanfare. A day before its official launch, fans queued up overnight to get their hands on limited edition hoodies as well as a taste of the popular breakfast item.

But it has now come under a different kind of spotlight. Yikes.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a McDonald's spokesperson said: "We're aware of this incident and are currently in contact with the customer to address his concern. We would like to assure all our customers that we are 100 per cent committed to serving safe and quality food at all times."

