Daily roundup: Malaysia, Singapore agree to jointly develop special economic zone — and other top stories today

1. Malaysia, Singapore agree to jointly develop special economic zone

Malaysia and Singapore agreed on Thursday (Jan 11) to jointly develop a special economic zone (SEZ) in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, aiming to attract investments and free up movement of goods and people... » READ MORE

2. 'You get addicted to freedom': Woman opens up about difficulties after quitting her job without a plan, drawing support online

Alayna left her full-time job as a social media manager in the public sector without a plan.

She then went travelling in an attempt to try and "find herself"... » READ MORE

3. Ex-husband defaults on child support, 'beyond redemption': Cancer-stricken getai singer Angie Lau won't marry on impulse again

Life doesn't allow rewinds. However, it doesn't stop us from thinking how some things might have been different if we made another decision then.

For cancer-stricken getai singer Angie Lau, sister to actress-singer Liu Lingling, one of the what-ifs in her life is marriage... » READ MORE

4. 'Doctors said I need a miracle to recover': Man, 32, lives in nursing home after stroke 4 years ago

Strokes are typically associated with older people, but Lee Guo Rong suffered a life-threatening stroke when he was just 28... » READ MORE

