Daily roundup: Malaysian couple gets ghosted by wedding caterer; family members and mosque step up to save the day — and other top stories today

1. Kampung spirit: Malaysian couple gets ghosted by wedding caterer; family members and mosque step up to save the day

The date had been set and the hall in Negeri Sembilan had been booked for the wedding.

But what the family of the bride did not foresee was the caterer ghosting them... » READ MORE

2. 'Threatening to harm our reputation': Company on 'aggressive' customer demanding $5,000 after fan's blade broke

Though this predicament was brought about by a fan, it's quite certain that neither party is a fan of the other.

Local company Point One Technology has called out one of their customers for being "aggressive" after the latter's ceiling fan broke to which she subsequently demanded $5,000 as compensation... » READ MORE

3. Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead, was under investigation for drug use

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun died today (Dec 27) aged 48.

According to media reports, the police received an emergency call at around 10.12am (9.12am Singapore time) that he had left home after leaving a message that resembled a suicide note... » READ MORE

4. Ah Tai Hainanese Chicken Rice hawker unwilling to hand business over to daughter, hints at likely successor

The life of a hawker is a tough one.

Case in point: The owner of Ah Tai Hainanese Chicken Rice at Maxwell Food Centre, Wong Liang Tai, returned to work sooner than expected after an accident at the stall... » READ MORE

