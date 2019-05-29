Daily roundup: Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend

Her brother said their family contacted her boyfriend via Facebook and he told them that she was arrested in China for human trafficking... » READ MORE

2. Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

A photo of the ticket issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA) has gone viral on Facebook... » READ MORE

3. Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall

PHOTO: Weibo/Louis Vuitton and Next Magazine

She's arguably the greatest actress in Chinese cinema, but like you and me, Maggie Cheung won't say no to a cheap deal... » READ MORE

4. PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)

PHOTO: MCI/Clement

One is a powerful leader of a Southeast Asian economic powerhouse of a nation. The other is one of the world’s most popular video games that has spawned a massive following and... » READ MORE