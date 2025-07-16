Daily roundup: Man arrested for slashing ex-girlfriend's neck with knife at Malaysian university — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man arrested for slashing ex-girlfriend's neck with knife at Malaysian university

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Malaysia for slashing his ex-girlfriend on the neck with a knife at the Taylor's University campus in Selangor on Monday (July 14)... » READ MORE

2. 'There's no one whose kin doesn't die': Jet Li reveals his thoughts on death, why he doesn't attend funerals, daughter being suicidal

Jet Li, who was frequently plagued by rumours of his own demise, got candid about death in an interview recently... » READ MORE

3. Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025: 5 Singapore bars make the list, a drop from last year's 11

The results of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 are out, and while several of our local bars have done us proud once again, the number of Singapore-based establishments on the list this year has dropped compared to last year's... » READ MORE

4. 'A lesson learnt': Singaporean woman fractures rib while attempting viral Chongqing motorcycle trend

It sounds romantic — a rendezvous with a handsome man on a motorcycle, with the splendour of Chongqing's night skyline in the background... » READ MORE

