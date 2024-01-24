Daily roundup: Man climbs over parapet on 11th floor of Bedok block, gets arrested — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man climbs over parapet on 11th floor of Bedok block, gets arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested under the Mental Health Act on Monday (Jan 22) after climbing over a parapet on the 11th floor of a HDB block in Bedok...

2. 'It's me, you and 60,000 amazing Singaporeans': Technical hiccup in Coldplay's concert in Singapore results in guitar-only mass singalong

Technical issues didn't stop them from continuing with their concert.

Technical issues didn't stop them from continuing with their concert.

British rock band Coldplay held their first concert in Singapore last night (Jan 23), and a fan shared how a hiccup happened midway...

3. Singaporean man gets stranded in JB after losing passport, warns others to be careful

A short trip across the Causeway for supper with his friend turned into quite the nightmare for one Singaporean...

4. 'I felt like the biggest failure': Woman opens up about what it's like to shut down her food business

Running a food business comes with plenty of challenges.

And when things aren't going your way, it might be best to pull the plug... » READ MORE

