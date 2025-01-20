Daily roundup: Man lures 50 women, teens for photo shoots and films intimate clips - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man lures 50 women, teens for photo shoots and films intimate clips

A man who lured around 50 women and teenage girls for photo shoots after promising to pay them went on to record intimate videos of the victims... » READ MORE

2. Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with dance challenge

It's been 10 years since Mandopop King Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan tied the knot, and the couple celebrated the momentous occasion with song and dance — TikTok-style, of course... » READ MORE

3. Li Chun 2025: Most auspicious date and time to deposit money this CNY

You might not know it by name, but perhaps you've noticed snaking (get it? It's the Year of the Snake!) queues at cash deposit machines on a particular day during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period. That date is called Li Chun... » READ MORE

4. Nintendo teases Switch 2 release in 2025 with first-look trailer

Eight years after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, the Kyoto-based gaming company announced that its successor will be released sometime this year... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com