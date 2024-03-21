Daily roundup: Man in Malaysia fatally stabs colleague who drank orange juice intended for breaking fast — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man in Malaysia fatally stabs colleague who drank orange juice intended for breaking fast

A man in Malaysia stabbed his colleague to death after the latter drank his orange juice... » READ MORE

2. 'I don't care whether I lose or make money': 27-year-old Singaporean buys $200k condo in JB

At the age of 27, Kylie Hung appears to have got her life all figured out.

She's the owner of UPawsion, an online business specialising in dog and cat accessories... » READ MORE

3. 'Just embarrassing': Kampong Glam bazaar food vendor under fire for 'passive-aggressive' responses to food review

This stall owner is cooking up more than just fries and hotdogs, and their comments have left some netizens quite outraged... » READ MORE

4. 'My mum went crazy': Andie Chen and other local celebs discuss school days, from worst subjects to PSLE results

What's your PSLE score?

That's not a question many Singaporeans get into their adulthoods, but the cast of Chinese drama Born To Shine was asked just that in an Instagram Reel uploaded on Mediacorp Channel 8's Instagram page on March 14... » READ MORE

