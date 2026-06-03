Daily roundup: Mario Ho and Ming Xi hold wedding in France, Jackson Wang and Eileen Gu among guests — and other top stories today

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1. Mario Ho and Ming Xi hold wedding in France, Jackson Wang and Eileen Gu among guests

Mario Ho and Ming Xi finally held their wedding festivities after seven years of marriage... » READ MORE

2. Kam's Roast Express at Ion Orchard reportedly 'kicked out' by food court operator, says director

Kam's Roast Express at Ion Orchard's Food Opera, a sub brand of Food Republic, will be shuttering at the end of June — after it's been reportedly "kicked out" of the food court, according to executive director Robert Chua... » READ MORE

3. 'Walking on thin ice': Singapore manager reveals challenges managing younger employees

A manager in Singapore has shared her frustrations about managing younger employees, saying workplace feedback is often misinterpreted — even when it is meant to ensure work responsibilities are carried out... » READ MORE

4. Police recall plane to Changi Airport gate, arrest 3 Chinese nationals over 'brazen' robbery at MBS hotel

Having robbed a 45-year-old woman from China in a hotel room at Marina Bay Sands, three male Chinese nationals aged beween 29 and 34 rushed to the airport and boarded a flight bound for Shanghai on Monday (June 1)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com