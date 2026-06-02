Mario Ho and Ming Xi hold wedding in France, Jackson Wang and Eileen Gu among guests

Mario Ho and Ming Xi finally held their wedding festivities after seven years of marriage.

The Chinese entrepreneur and his supermodel wife held their wedding in France yesterday (June 1). According to Hong Kong publication The Standard, the couple postponed their formal wedding celebrations following the death of Mario's father - Hong Kong casino mogul Stanley Ho - in May 2020.

Together, they have a son and a daughter born in 2019 and 2021 respectively, who were dolled up for the joyous occasion reportedly themed "A Promise Fulfilled".

Ming Xi, 37, took to Instagram on May 31 to share moments from their pre-wedding welcome dinner, where she wore a pastel blue Dior gown embellished with flower sequins. Mario, 31, donned a slim, dapper cream suit with a light grey tie.

Additionally, fashion magazine GirlStyle pointed out that the bride wore a pair of 30.73-carat diamond floral earrings, a 66.26-carat diamond bracelet and a 7.1-carat diamond ring, totalling an approximate value of HK$53 million (S$8.6 million).

With the ceremony held at the century-old Hotel Barriere Le Normandy in Deauville , guests were treated to glamorous castle-like backdrops with lush greenery, spiralling pillars, wide courtyards and an ocean view a stone's throw away.

The reception featured a live band , watching on as the couple snapped photos at their lavish multi-tiered champagne tower.

Guests reportedly received pink wedding gift sets, marked with the couple's initials "M&M", including items like silk travel accessories, luxury skincare products, perfume, scented candles, traditional wedding pastries, and figurines of Mario and Princess Peach - a reference to the groom's Super Mario-themed proposal in 2019.

Besides the opulent festivities, netizens were also drawn to Hong Kong-born pop star Jackson Wang, who served as one of Mario's groomsmen. Olympic skier Eileen Gu was also among the guests, with Ming Xi posting a picture of them together.

According to an Instagram post by the couple's wedding organiser, official pictures of the wedding ceremony on June 1 have yet to be released.

Mario and Ming Xi first met in 2017 after being paired up on a Chinese reality dating show and later confirmed their relationship. They registered their marriage in July 2019.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com