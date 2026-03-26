Daily roundup: Mark Lee talks candidly about youngest daughter — and other top stories today

Mark Lee talks candidly about youngest daughter: 'She always gives me a long face'

Local actor Mark Lee is currently promoting his new Taiwanese comedy film Uncle Odyssey alongside cast members, Singapore actor Christopher Lee and Taiwanese actor Hsu Hsiao-shun.

The 57-year-old plays Malaysian man Chu Sheng, who moved to Taiwan to study film and eventually married there... » READ MORE

2. Woman found sprawled across road near Jurong Point, taken to hospital

An elderly woman was seen lying across a two-lane carriageway near Jurong Point on Wednesday (March 25) afternoon.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show a man waving his right arm, signalling for oncoming traffic to slow down… » READ MORE

3. Same same but different: Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo is now Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo

If you were a regular customer of Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo, you might want to give Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo a try.

The stall, which opened on March 19, has taken over the unit… » READ MORE

4. Facial recognition for motorcyclists to be rolled out at Singapore checkpoints starting March 31

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will gradually begin using facial images to clear motorcyclists at its land checkpoints from March 31 (Tuesday).

Starting at the Woodlands Checkpoint, facial recognition will serve… » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com