Daily roundup: Mayiduo questions himself in his first bungee jump - and other top stories today

1. 'Why I do these l** j*** things': Mayiduo questions himself in his first bungee jump — which was livestreamed

While most people were enjoying their Saturday evening chilling out with friends and family, local content creator and internet celebrity Mayiduo, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, had a mission to complete: Bungee jump from a 50-metre height while streaming it live.

How did he end up doing this, you may ask... » READ MORE

2. Woman checks into Johor Airbnb, only to find out it's a shelter for the chronically ill

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to spend your golden years in a home, perhaps a short stay at one might sate your curiosity.

In a post on TikTok on Friday (Sept 8), Rie, who goes by username Crybabytubby, shared how she went for a stay at an Airbnb in Johor Bahru (JB) but found herself gaining temporary residency at a charity home for the disabled and chronically ill instead... » READ MORE

3. 'Please stop': 5 passengers caught scuffling on Scoot plane in Shenzhen

Tempers flared among travellers on board a Scoot plane which landed in Shenzhen, with five female passengers caught in a scuffle on camera.

A video shared by TikTok user Yyhiakhiakhiak on Friday (Sept 8) showed the catfight occurring along the plane aisle during disembarkation... » READ MORE

4. Boy, 7, dies of cancer: Parents bring his photo on board cruise ship to fulfil his dream

It had been a dream of his to experience a cruise for the first time, but seven-year-old cancer patient Wu Hongchang died before he had the opportunity.

On Aug 28, however, thanks to the sponsorship of a generous donor, his parents and elder sister boarded a cruise ship for a holiday, carrying along a framed photograph of Wu that was used in his obituary... » READ MORE

