Daily roundup: McDonald's and Tokidoki to release limited-edition collectible charms from June 12 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. McDonald's and Tokidoki to release limited-edition collectible charms from June 12

After releasing a series of blindboxes with popular video game Minecraft back in March, McDonald's Singapore has announced another collaboration - this time with Italian lifestyle brand Tokidoki to release a series of limited-edition collectible charms... » READ MORE

2. Bus swayed uncontrollably and was speeding: Survivors of crash which killed 15 students in Malaysia describe terrifying moments

Several university students who survived a deadly bus accident which killed 15 of their schoolmates have claimed the vehicle was speeding before it crashed in Gerik, Perak, after midnight on June 9... » READ MORE

3. RM and V discharged from military service, Hybe headquarters decorated for BTS' return

June is an exciting month for K-pop boy band BTS — evident from the fanfare around RM and V's return as well as the decor on Hybe's headquarters... » READ MORE

4. This 'officer' never sleeps: Geylang Serai market carpark to have digital sentry to keep watch on errant motorists

A new enforcement 'officer' will be deployed at the carpark next to Geylang Serai Hawker Centre and Market to keep watch on errant motorists... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com