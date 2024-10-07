Daily roundup: Meet the Gen Z mums who are bucking a nationwide trend — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Meet the Gen Z mums who are bucking a nationwide trend

In another life, 22-year-old Louisa Iswahyudi Yeo's days might have been spent at the office, poring over stacks of legal documents. Perhaps she would have migrated to Australia, got called to the Bar and scaled the corporate ladder... » READ MORE

2. Why don't we learn about taxes in school? Education Minister Chan Chun Sing asked burning audience questions by Joanne Peh

Do ministers use sunscreen and go for facials?

The public had some burning questions for Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and local actress Joanne Peh was there to ask them... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean hit with $900 repair bill after JB car wash worker's polishing demo goes wrong

An impromptu decision to engage the services of a car wash facility in JB turned into a nightmare for a Singapore driver after his vehicle was defaced... » READ MORE

4. 'It's weird, why am I crying?' Energy's Toro leaves Singapore fansign abruptly due to health reasons

Taiwanese pop group Energy found themselves down one man during a ticket-signing event in Singapore yesterday (Oct 5)... » READ MORE

