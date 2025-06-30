Daily roundup: Milo and Adidas collab to launch limited-edition T-shirt and pin collection — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Milo and Adidas collab to launch limited-edition T-shirt and pin collection

Milo fans, here's a drop you'll want to look out for.

The beverage brand has collaborated with Adidas to launch a limited-edition apparel collection featuring T-shirts and a pin in celebration of the former's 75th anniversary in Singapore and SG60, Nestle Singapore announced on Friday (June 27)... » READ MORE

2. 'Powerful symbol of partnership': First JB-Woodlands North RTS train unveiled

The first Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link train was unveiled during a ceremony at the Singapore Rail Test Centre (SRTC) in Tuas on Monday (June 30).

Officiated by Singapore's Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Malaysia's Minister of Transport YB Anthony Loke and Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the ceremony highlighted the shared commitment by the neighbours to deliver cross-border rail project... » READ MORE

3. Role of drivers will evolve with introduction of autonomous vehicles: Acting Transport Minister

New jobs will emerge but there will always be jobs for drivers in the transport sector, even as Singapore is set to introduce autonomous vehicles, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

On June 27, Siow announced plans to roll out self-driving buses in Punggol by the fourth quarter of 2025, during a working visit to Guangzhou, China, raising concerns about job security for drivers... » READ MORE

4. Chow Yun Fat to headline Star Awards 2025

Veteran Hong Kong star Chow Yun Fat will headline this year's Star Awards as a presenter. This marks the 70-year-old's second time at the ceremony, since his first stint in the inaugural edition in 1994.

Yun Fat married Singaporean Jasmine Tan, 65, in 1987.... » READ MORE

