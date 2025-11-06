Daily roundup: Miss Universe Thailand director apologises for controversy — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Miss Universe Thailand director apologises for controversy, claims he did not call Mexico contestant 'dumb'

The director of Miss Universe Thailand, Nawat Itsaragrisil, has apologised for the recent controversy involving Mexico's contestant for the pageant.

During a livestream on Tuesday (Nov 4), the 60-year-old was seen publicly chastising Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, for not posting promotional materials of Thailand... » READ MORE

2. Francis Ng almost got kicked off Hong Kong bus for using his senior citizen card

Hong Kong actor Francis Ng was almost told to leave a public bus recently after he used his senior citizen card because he looks too youthful for his age.

The 63-year-old wrote in a Weibo post on Nov 4... » READ MORE

3. Preserving 38 Oxley Road prevents anyone from buying it just to be linked to Lee Kuan Yew's residence: David Neo

Gazetting the site of 38 Oxley Road - home of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew - will retain its historical significance while preventing anyone from acquiring the site just to have an address associated with Lee's residence, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo... » READ MORE

4. 'Why did you choose to join WP instead of PAP?' Pritam Singh faces 'intense question' in first national TV interview

Having an opposition is important in maintaining a balanced political system, said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on an episode of CNA's series The Assembly 2.

In his first national TV interview published on Wednesday (Nov 5), Singh was interviewed by a group of neurodiverse individuals where he fielded questions regarding... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com