Daily roundup: MOE to remove Mobile Guardian app from students' devices after cyber-security breach — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MOE to remove Mobile Guardian app from students' devices after cyber-security breach

The Mobile Guardian app will be removed from all students' personal learning devices, after a global cyber-security breach affected 13,000 students from 26 secondary schools in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. 'Not the first time': Temporary roof at Kampung Admiralty gives way due to heavy rain

Parts of the temporary roof at the community plaza in Kampung Admiralty gave way due to the heavy rain on Sunday (Aug 4) afternoon, forcing the cancellation of an event held there... » READ MORE

3. '3/4 is fair': Japanese ramen shop's spiciness index has netizens discussing Singaporeans' spice tolerance

With local favourites like chilli crab or the famed McSpicy burger, one would think that Singaporeans can hold their own when it comes to handling spicy food... » READ MORE

4. JB condo residents claim man from Singapore stole their parcels

When their parcels went missing, several residents of a condominium in Johor Bahru thought the items were mistakenly collected by others... » READ MORE