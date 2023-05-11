Daily roundup: This multilingual Singaporean can speak 11 languages - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. From Tamil to Portuguese: This multilingual Singaporean can speak 11 languages

Most Singaporeans are bilingual, being fluent in English and their respective mother tongue. Some are even trilingual, but have you met a Singaporean who speaks 11 languages?

Meet Jonas Tan, a Year 2 psychology and linguistics student at Oxford University... » READ MORE

2. Thorny situation: Woman buys durians online, loses $50k life savings after downloading third-party app

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

It's hard to resist a good deal, especially when it comes to durians.

And for one woman, her love for the king of fruits cost her quite dearly... » READ MORE

3. 'I was hyperventilating': Singapore-based graphic designer wins $13,000 from US YouTuber MrBeast

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Instagram/Meyyen

Talk about manifesting your dreams into reality.

One woman in Singapore may just be US$10,000 (S$13,252) richer, after winning a random giveaway from American YouTuber MrBeast as part of his birthday celebrations... » READ MORE

4. Thai Ponzi scheme: Couple gets 12,640 years' jail each for cheating others of $51m

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Thailandmostwanted

A Thai couple, Wantanee Tippaveth, 28, and her boyfriend Metee Chinpa, 20, was charged on May 10 to 12,640 years' jail each for scamming thousands in a Ponzi scheme.

The couple, together with seven other people, lured their victims through Facebook... » READ MORE

