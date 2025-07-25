Daily roundup: Nasi padang chain Hjh Maimunah to introduce colour-coded price labels — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Nasi padang chain Hjh Maimunah to introduce colour-coded price labels

Popular nasi padang chain Hjh Maimunah will soon be launching colour-coded price labels for its dishes... » READ MORE

2. Etomidate found in blood of 2 people involved in fatal Punggol Road accident in May: HSA

Etomidate has been detected in the blood samples of two people involved in a fatal road accident in Punggol Road in May, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on July 25... » READ MORE

3. Michelin Guide Singapore 2025: Sushi Sakuta promoted to 2 stars, 1 restaurant earns its first star

After the announcement of the Michelin Bib Gourmand results on July 17, it's now time for the full selection of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2025, now in its ninth edition... » READ MORE

4. Trump, McMahon and Undertaker pay tribute to Hulk Hogan

Donald Trump and wrestlers Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have added to the flood of tributes to Hulk Hogan — as a frantic 911 call ahead of the WWE hero's death was released... » READ MORE

