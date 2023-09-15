Daily roundup: National serviceman allegedly took intimate videos of men at commandos' camp, including 431 images of one showering - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. National serviceman allegedly took intimate videos of men at commandos' camp, including 431 images of one showering

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) allegedly took multiple intimate videos and pictures of men at Hendon Camp, home of the Commandos, where he was working as a supply assistant.

Teo Hong Wei, who was not a Commando and who was then holding the rank of Private, is accused of committing the offences at the camp in Changi in 2019 and 2020... » READ MORE

2. 'He was crying the entire flight': Mother says her 14-month-old child wasn't served meal on 19-hour SIA flight

While on her long-haul flight from New York to Singapore, one woman was aghast to find that there was no meal served to her 14-month-old son.

Singaporean Fiona Liu told AsiaOne on Monday (Sept 11) that she had booked two tickets for the premium economy flight on August 28 back in March for herself and her son... » READ MORE

3. 'Singaporeans are really free': Shoppers wait up to 6 hours to snag puffy bags at Ngee Ann City

Droves of shoppers turned up at Ngee Ann City on Wednesday (Sept 13) to snag handbags by local lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny, with some waiting up to six hours.

The prize is a new small puffy, nylon handbag that costs $55 and comes in nine colours - from hot pink to forest green... » READ MORE

4. 'We could eat anything for free': Mark Lee on whole floating market in Thailand being booked to film new movie Number 2

For local actor Mark Lee, his first filming experience in Thailand brought him a series of unforgettable memories, from fun and happy moments to pain and horror.

The 54-year-old was there to film the sequel to local comedy movie Number 1, named Number 2, which wrapped on Aug 12. The movie is expected to be released next year... » READ MORE

