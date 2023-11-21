Daily roundup: No one talks about what happens after childbirth, says Annette Lee as she opens up about her postpartum story — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'No one talks about what happens after childbirth': Annette Lee opens up about her postpartum story

On her social media platforms, Annette Lee looks like she has it all — a booming career as a content creator, supportive friends and family, as well as a beautiful baby boy whom she gave birth to in November 2022.

But what she doesn't show as often are the struggles she goes through as a new mother... » READ MORE

2. 'All good things come to an end': Titus Low and Cheryl Chin announce split

After one and a half years of being together, Titus Low and his wife, Cheryl Chin, have decided to split up.

The pair, who are influencers, broke the news... » READ MORE

3. 'They drilled through my floor': Toa Payoh resident says renovation works below his flat damaged his home

A Toa Payoh resident was upset after he discovered that renovation works below his flat caused holes to appear in his home's floor tiles.

The homeowner surnamed Chen... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese hawker who runs stall in Chinatown slashes menu prices, to close shop amid high rent

Several years ago, Lex Li packed his bags and left his home in Taiwan to come and work in Singapore.

The 34-year-old eventually set up a hawker stall called Really Something at Chinatown Complex Food Centre to sell authentic Taiwanese food. But this will come to an end soon... » READ MORE

