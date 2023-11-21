'All good things come to an end': Titus Low and Cheryl Chin announce split

After one and a half years of being together, Titus Low and his wife, Cheryl Chin, have decided to split up.

The pair, who are influencers, broke the news on their respective social media pages on Monday (Nov 20).

In an Instagram story by Titus, he said that he and Cheryl "didn't manage to work out".

"But we still love each other very much. Wishing her all the best," he wrote.

On the other hand, Cheryl wrote that she and Titus have "made so many beautiful memories that will last a lifetime".

"I'm so grateful to have called him my husband, and the father of my child. To witness the person he has grown to become, I'm so proud of him and I always will be."

She also wished him well and said that they will focus on "creating a healthy relationship around giving [their daughter] a beautiful life".

"Although all good things come to an end, I wanted to share how much we both tried and love each other very very much still."

AsiaOne has reached out to both Titus and Cheryl for more details.

Back in June 2022, the pair abruptly shared that they were getting engaged only a month after meeting each other.

In fact, it happened so fast that Titus' own parents didn't think that it was real.

"They think it's a PR (public relations) stunt and still don't believe me," he had told AsiaOne.

The "unplanned" engagement had been pulled together in 24 hours with the assistance of the couple's friends, including influencer and wife of Tan Jianhao, Debbie Soon.

The highs and the lows

Throughout the course of their relationship, the couple have had their fair share of ups and downs.

On September 2022, shortly after getting engaged, they had excitedly announced that they were having a baby.

"We are very excited about this journey and we can't wait to share with you guys the whole experience of becoming young parents," Titus had said.

A month later in October, Titus Low had a steamy collaboration with fellow OnlyFans content creator, MsPuiyi, which left Cheryl in tears.

The trio have since sorted things out, with Cheryl thanking MsPuiyi for clearing the air with her.

She said that "only strong women bring other women up", before mentioning that MsPuiyi definitely falls into that category of women.

Cheryl was also there for Titus when he went to prison last October and November.

And earlier in March this year, the couple welcomed their baby girl into the world.

