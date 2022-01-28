Daily roundup: No to Pokemon Go? Sign put up at Japanese Cemetery Park catches netizen's attention - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No to Pokemon Go: Sign put up at Japanese Cemetery Park catches netizen's attention

Since it dropped in 2016, mobile game Pokemon Go has been a massive hit in Singapore, with players scouring the island in an attempt to catch them all... » READ MORE

2. Upper Bukit Timah deaths: Father of 11-year-old boys taken to canal where bodies were found

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Xavier Yap Joun Houn, 48, the father of two 11-year-old boys who were found dead in a canal near the Greenridge Crescent playground, was taken by the police to where their bodies were discovered... » READ MORE

3. Historic Guillemard Camp to be demolished this month, soldiers who served there return to 'book in, book out' one last time

PHOTO: Facebook/The Singapore Army

One of Singapore's longest-standing army camps, Guillemard Camp, can finally ROD... » READ MORE

4. 39-year-old's death due to heart failure 'not direct cause' of Covid-19 vaccination: National Heart Centre

PHOTO: Twitter/SGPremierLeague

The woman, identified in social media posts as avid local football fan Christina Rodriguez Seah, was the subject of a post which said her heart issues were related to her receiving the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine last year... » READ MORE

