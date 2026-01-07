Daily roundup: O-level results to be released on Jan 14 — and other top stories today

O-level results to be released on Jan 14

The 2025 Singapore-Cambridge O-level examination results will be released on Jan 14 at 2pm, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday (Jan 7).

Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools… » READ MORE

2. PizzaExpress, Kith Cafe: Singapore sees F&B business closures at start of 2026

The new year has just begun, but Singapore's F&B scene is already seeing its first wave of closures.

In a Facebook post on Jan 1, British casual dining chain PizzaExpress announced that they shuttered two outlets… » READ MORE

3. Taiwanese former actress Joey Wong admits to having depression after leaving showbiz

Joey Wong addressed her sudden retirement from showbiz in 2004 during a traditional Chinese medicine forum at the University of California, Silicon Valley, on Jan 4.

The 58-year-old Taiwanese former actress-singer shared… » READ MORE

4. 'She's a superwoman': 102-year-old matriarch gets lavish send-off in Choa Chu Kang

A 102-year-old Singaporean matriarch was given an elaborate farewell by her family, featuring a grand white tent, red carpets, 16 banquet tables and even a replica slot machine.

Centenarian Chen Shuying (transliteration) died on Jan 3, reported Shin Min Daily News… » READ MORE

