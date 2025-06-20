Daily roundup: Odette remains Singapore's only restaurant in World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Odette remains Singapore's only restaurant in World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2025

The results of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 are out and once again, only one establishment from Singapore made the list... » READ MORE

2. Elderly man left bloodied after concrete from toilet ceiling collapses on him in Yishun home

An elderly man was struck by falling spalling concrete from the ceiling of his toilet in his Yishun HDB flat... » READ MORE

3. No joke: Tableware used by Dylan Wang in China noodle shop framed up by owner

Chinese heartthrob Dylan Wang has been capturing the hearts of fans worldwide, but now he has captured their appetite as well... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian dad in tears after 11 children pool together to buy him new SUV

A Malaysian father was moved to tears after his 11 children surprised him with a brand new car... » READ MORE

