Daily roundup: Paradise Hotpot opens its largest outlet at VivoCity — and other top stories today

1. Paradise Hotpot opens its largest outlet at VivoCity - here's what to expect

Riding on the success of its first three outlets, Paradise Hotpot is opening its newest and largest outlet at VivoCity on Thursday (June 19)... » READ MORE

2. MOH launches helpline and textline for 24/7 mental health support

Round-the-clock mental health support is now readily available with a call or text away with the launch of Singapore's first national mental health helpline and textline service... » READ MORE

3. 'I just wanted a piece of nostalgia': Hundreds turn up at adoption drive to collect remaining Yale-NUS books

Hundreds of book lovers turned up at NUS Library's book adoption and exchange drive on Saturday (June 14) to pick up some of the discarded books from Yale-NUS College... » READ MORE

4. Lee Byung-hun's son, 10, asked why he was 'so mean' in Squid Game, hit co-star T.O.P so badly

Lee Byung-hun cuts an intimidating figure in Squid Game, from his reveal as the villainous Front Man in season one, to him going undercover as a contestant in season two... » READ MORE

