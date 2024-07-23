Daily roundup: Pfizer investing $1b in new pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pfizer investing $1b in new pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Singapore, creating 250 jobs

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer opened its new $1 billion plant in Singapore on Tuesday (July 23).

The 429,000 sq ft plant in Tuas Biomedical Park will produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) — the biologically active component of a drug — for Pfizer's cancer, pain, and antibiotic medicines... » READ MORE

2. 'Locals tell me they never noticed the designs': Photographer's images of Singapore MRT stations go viral

Most of us use the public transport system daily to commute, so much so that we often forget how well-designed it is, both visually and function-wise.

Hoping to remind Singaporeans of its beauty is Rubina Gan, a retiree who is a passionate photographer... » READ MORE

3. 'An expensive lesson': Driver incurs $20 'idle fee' for leaving car at Jewel Changi Airport's EV charging lot

One woman was taught an "expensive lesson" after leaving her electric vehicle (EV) at a charging lot longer than necessary.

Full-time content creator Cheryl Tay, 37, told AsiaOne on Friday (July 18) said that she had a shock after incurring the $20 'idle fee' at Jewel Changi Airport... » READ MORE

4. 'At the right place, right time': 39-year-old is Singapore's first female exercise director for Exercise Pitch Black

At 39 years old, Colonel Lee Mei Yi of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is leading Singapore's participation in this year's Exercise Pitch Black (XPB), becoming the first woman to do so... » READ MORE

